Huasheng International Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Huasheng International Holding Limited ( (HK:1323) ).

Huasheng International Holding Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee as of June 30, 2025. The committee, which is appointed by the board of directors, must consist of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors, and include at least one member of a different gender. This revision aims to align with the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, potentially enhancing the company’s governance structure and ensuring diverse representation in its leadership.

More about Huasheng International Holding Limited

Huasheng International Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on international holdings.

Average Trading Volume: 464,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.2M

Find detailed analytics on 1323 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue