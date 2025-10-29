Huaneng Power International Reports Strong Profit Growth

Huaneng Power International Class H ( (HUNGF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Huaneng Power International Class H presented to its investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is a major player in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the generation and sale of electricity in China. The company operates a diverse range of power plants, including coal-fired, wind, solar, and hydroelectric facilities, making it a significant contributor to China’s energy infrastructure.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Huaneng Power International reported a notable increase in profitability despite a slight decline in operating revenue. The company achieved a net profit attributable to equity holders of RMB 5.58 billion for the quarter, marking an impressive 88.54% increase compared to the same period last year.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 59.32% increase in profit before tax and a 13.59% rise in net cash flows from operating activities. The company’s basic and diluted earnings per share both saw a substantial increase of 106.67% year-on-year, driven primarily by a decrease in domestic fuel costs. Additionally, the return on net assets improved significantly, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Huaneng Power International remains focused on optimizing its energy portfolio and managing costs effectively. The management’s outlook suggests a continued emphasis on leveraging its diverse energy sources to maintain profitability and adapt to changing market conditions.

