Huaneng Power International Issues Seventh Tranche of Commercial Papers

The latest update is out from Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ).

Huaneng Power International, Inc. announced the completion of its seventh tranche of super short-term commercial papers for 2025, raising RMB2 billion with a 99-day maturity period and an interest rate of 1.43%. The proceeds will be used to enhance working capital, adjust debt structure, and repay existing bank loans, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management to maintain operational efficiency and stability.

More about Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation and sale of electric power. The company primarily serves the People’s Republic of China and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

