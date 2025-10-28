Huadian Power Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huadian Power International ( (HK:1071) ) has provided an update.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a notable increase in profitability. The company’s total profit rose by 30.63% compared to the same period last year, and net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 20.32%. These results indicate a strong operational performance and improved financial health, which may positively impact the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1071) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huadian Power International stock, see the HK:1071 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited is a Sino-foreign investment joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on power generation and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 13,014,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.22B

