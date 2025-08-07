Huadian Power Reports Decline in Power Generation for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Huadian Power International ( (HK:1071) ) is now available.

Huadian Power International announced a decrease in power generation and on-grid electricity sales for the first half of 2025, with figures showing a 6.41% and 6.46% drop respectively compared to the previous year. This decline is attributed to a loose supply-demand balance in certain regions, increased new energy capacity, and reduced utilization of coal-fired units, impacting the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1071) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huadian Power International stock, see the HK:1071 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited is a Sino-foreign investment joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on power generation and the sale of electricity. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in both traditional and new energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 14,423,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$60.65B

See more data about 1071 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

