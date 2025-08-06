Huabao International Holdings Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Huabao International Holdings ( (HK:0336) ) has issued an update.

Huabao International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced that its board of directors will meet on 18 August 2025 to approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it may impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns, reflecting on its operational performance and market positioning.

More about Huabao International Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 9,267,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.79B

