HT5 AG Advances Restructuring with Debt Moratorium Lifted

HOCHDORF Holding AG ( (CH:HT5) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HT5 AG has successfully completed a significant step in its financial restructuring as the District Court Hochdorf lifted the debt restructuring moratorium. This allows HT5 to proceed with converting outstanding bonds into shares and executing a buyback offer, paving the way for a strategic realignment. The company plans to merge with an operational company to achieve a reverse takeover and list on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The management is actively engaging with potential merger partners to facilitate this transition.

HT5 AG, formerly part of the HOCHDORF Group, is listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX Swiss Exchange. The company is undergoing a restructuring process involving debt-to-equity conversion, with plans to merge with another company for a reverse takeover to re-enter the stock market.

