HSBC Holdings Issues EUR 1 Billion in Notes

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has successfully issued EUR 1 billion worth of Fixed Rate Resettable Subordinated Notes due in 2035, intending to list them on the London Stock Exchange. This strategic financial move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure, underscoring its position as one of the world’s leading banking and financial services organizations with assets of US$3,039bn. The notes are not registered in the US and are subject to certain conditions for US persons.

