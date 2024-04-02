HSBC Executes Major Share Buy-Back and Cancellation

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing buy-back strategy initiated in February 2024. The transactions included over 2.5 million shares on UK Venues and over 4.4 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with detailed trade information available online. This move is set to affect the company’s issued ordinary share capital, which after the UK cancellations will stand at approximately 18.95 billion shares with voting rights.

