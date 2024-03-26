HSBC Advances Share Buy-Back Program

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has continued its share buy-back program by purchasing and cancelling millions of its ordinary shares, with the latest transactions on March 26, 2024, totaling a considerable sum. The repurchases were executed on both UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges, with detailed price points for each share outlined. The buy-back, which commenced on February 22, 2024, has resulted in a substantial reduction of the company’s issued share capital, affecting the calculation of voting rights for shareholders.

