HSBC Advances Share Buy-Back Program

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the buy-back of 2,485,084 ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International for cancellation as part of its ongoing share repurchase initiative. This transaction, part of a plan revealed on February 22, 2024, has reached a total buy-back of 113,242,775 shares at a cost of approximately $862.9 million. Following the cancellation of these shares, HSBC’s issued share capital will be adjusted to 18,993,436,083 ordinary shares with voting rights.

