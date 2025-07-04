HRnetGroup Ltd. Announces New Co-Owner for RecruitFirst

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HRnetGroup Ltd. ( (SG:CHZ) ) has issued an announcement.

HRnetGroup Ltd. has announced the admission of Lee Jia Jun (JJ) as a Co-Owner of RecruitFirst, a leading flexible staffing brand under the Group. JJ’s leadership and contributions have been pivotal in propelling RecruitFirst to a market-leading position, reflecting HRnetGroup’s recognition of his significant impact on the company’s growth and success.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:CHZ) stock is a Buy with a S$0.82 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HRnetGroup Ltd. stock, see the SG:CHZ Stock Forecast page.

More about HRnetGroup Ltd.

HRnetGroup Ltd. operates in the staffing industry, providing flexible staffing solutions through its brand RecruitFirst. The company offers temporary, contract, and permanent placement services across various sectors including education, healthcare, IT, and more.

Average Trading Volume: 78,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$682.1M

