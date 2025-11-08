H&R Block Reports Strong Q1 Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

H&R Block Reports Strong Q1 Growth Amid Challenges

H&R Block Reports Strong Q1 Growth Amid Challenges

H&R Block ((HRB)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for H&R Block showcased a generally positive sentiment, highlighting significant revenue growth, improved EBITDA, and substantial returns to shareholders. Despite reporting a net loss, the company demonstrated strong performance in key areas such as small business and Wave, while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Revenue Growth and Improved EBITDA

H&R Block achieved a 5% revenue growth and a 9.4% improvement in EBITDA compared to the prior year. The total revenue for Q1 was $204 million, marking an increase of $10 million over the previous year. This growth underscores the company’s robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Capital Return to Shareholders

The company returned approximately $455 million in capital to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases. This brings the cumulative total of capital returned to shareholders since 2016 to nearly $5 billion, reflecting a strong commitment to shareholder value.

Decrease in Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $411 million, a decrease of $12 million compared to the prior year. This reduction was primarily due to lower legal fees and settlements, indicating effective cost management strategies.

Continued Growth in Small Business and Wave

H&R Block continues to experience double-digit growth at Wave and momentum in high-margin subscription products such as Pro-Tier. The company also reported strong payments volume, highlighting its success in the small business sector.

Dividend Increase and Share Repurchases

The regular quarterly dividend reflected a 12% increase announced in August. The company completed its share repurchase plan for fiscal 2026, retiring approximately 6% of shares outstanding, further enhancing shareholder value.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

The net loss from continuing operations was $165 million, representing a 3.5% improvement over the prior year. Although still a notable loss, this improvement signals progress in addressing financial challenges.

Adjusted Loss Per Share Increase

The adjusted loss per share was $1.20 compared to $1.17 last year, with a $0.03 year-over-year increase. Despite this, the net loss improved by $6 million, indicating a positive trend in financial performance.

Seasonal Business Impact

The first quarter consistently reflects a pattern of net loss due to the highly seasonal nature of the business, contributing just over 5% of annual total revenue. This seasonal impact is a known factor in the company’s financial cycle.

Forward-Looking Guidance

H&R Block reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting revenue between $3.875 billion and $3.895 billion, EBITDA between $1.015 billion and $1.035 billion, and an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. The company plans to focus on improving client experience, leveraging AI to enhance productivity, and targeting clients with the greatest lifetime value, with plans to maintain low single-digit price increases across its services.

In summary, H&R Block’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with notable achievements in revenue growth and shareholder returns, despite the challenges of a net loss. The company’s strategic focus on small business growth, cost management, and shareholder value positions it well for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement