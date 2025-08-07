HPCL Reports Q2 Financials and Approves Major Fundraising Initiative

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( (IN:HINDPETRO) ) just unveiled an update.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and approved a proposal to raise up to Rs. 10,000 Crores through the issuance of non-convertible debentures or bonds. This move is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its borrowing capacity, which was previously approved by shareholders. The announcement reflects HPCL’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and maintain its competitive stance in the oil and gas sector.

More about Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a government-owned enterprise in India, primarily operating in the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and distribution of petroleum products, serving a significant market in India.

Average Trading Volume: 179,908

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 856B INR

