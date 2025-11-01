Howmet Aerospace’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Howmet Aerospace Inc. ((HWM)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. recently held its earnings call, reflecting a positive sentiment driven by strong financial performance and a promising market outlook. The company showcased robust revenue growth and strategic positioning, despite facing challenges in commercial transportation and tariff uncertainties.

Strong Revenue Growth

The third quarter saw Howmet Aerospace achieving a 14% increase in revenue, with significant contributions from Commercial Aerospace, which rose by 15%, and Defense Aerospace, which surged by 24%. The company’s EBITDA increased by 26%, while operating income saw a 29% rise, underscoring the company’s strong financial performance.

Significant Cash Flow and Share Buybacks

Howmet reported a robust cash flow of $423 million after capital expenditures, allowing for substantial share buybacks. The company deployed $200 million in share buybacks during Q3, with an additional $100 million in October, bringing the year-to-date total to $600 million.

Debt Reduction and Financial Health

The company made strides in improving its financial health by paying off $63 million of a U.S. term loan early. This move reduced the net leverage to 1.1x net debt-to-EBITDA. Additionally, dividend payments saw a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Positive Market Outlook

The market outlook remains positive, with continued growth in air travel and a strong backlog for commercial aircraft. Defense sales are robust, and the demand for Industrial Gas Turbines (IGT) continues to be strong, indicating a healthy market environment for Howmet.

S&P Rating Upgrade

Reflecting its improved financial leverage and strong cash generation, Howmet Aerospace received an upgrade from S&P, moving from a BBB to a BBB+ rating. This upgrade highlights the company’s enhanced financial position.

Challenges in Commercial Transportation

Despite the overall positive performance, Howmet faced challenges in the commercial transportation sector, with a 3% decline in revenue and a 16% drop in wheels volume during the third quarter.

Tariff and Cost Uncertainty

Tariff changes continue to pose uncertainties, particularly affecting commercial transportation. The net tariff impact was around $5 million, adding a layer of complexity to the company’s operations.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Howmet Aerospace forecasts 2026 revenues of approximately $9 billion, marking a 10% year-over-year increase. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue of $2.1 billion, EBITDA of $610 million, and earnings per share of $0.95, indicating a continued positive trajectory.

In conclusion, Howmet Aerospace’s earnings call painted a picture of strong financial health and strategic growth, despite facing some sector-specific challenges. The company’s positive sentiment, coupled with its forward-looking guidance, suggests a promising future for stakeholders.

