Howmet Aerospace Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Howmet Aerospace Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Growth

Howmet Aerospace Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Growth

Howmet Aerospace Inc. ((HWM)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for Howmet Aerospace Inc. painted a picture of robust financial health and growth. The general sentiment was positive, with the company showcasing significant revenue growth, improved EBITDA margins, and increased dividends. However, challenges were noted in the commercial transportation sector and aerospace destocking, which slightly tempered the overall enthusiasm.

Record Revenue and Growth

Howmet Aerospace reported a remarkable 9% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $2.53 billion. This figure not only broke the $2 billion mark but also exceeded the high end of the company’s guidance, highlighting a period of substantial growth.

Strong EBITDA Performance

The company achieved a healthy EBITDA margin of 28.7%, marking an increase of 300 basis points from the previous year. This resulted in a total EBITDA of $589 million, underscoring the company’s operational efficiency and profitability.

Free Cash Flow and Share Repurchases

Free cash flow was robust at $344 million, facilitating $175 million in share repurchases for the quarter. This brought the total to $300 million for the first half of the year, with an additional $100 million completed in July, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Increased Dividend

In a move to reward shareholders, Howmet announced a 20% increase in the common stock dividend, raising it to $0.12 per quarter starting in August. This increase reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

Earnings Per Share Growth

Earnings per share saw a significant rise to $0.91, a 36% increase year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a testament to Howmet’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives.

Defense Aerospace Growth

The defense aerospace segment achieved record quarterly revenue of $352 million, up 21%. This growth was driven by increased demand for engine spares, new engine builds, and F-35 structures, highlighting the strength of Howmet’s defense offerings.

Increased Guidance

Howmet revised its full-year guidance upward, now expecting revenue to reach $8.13 billion. This increase in guidance reflects the company’s confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory and delivering strong financial results.

Commercial Transportation Challenges

Despite overall growth, the commercial transportation sector faced challenges, with revenue down 4% in the second quarter. Wheels volume also decreased by 11% year-over-year, indicating areas that require strategic focus.

Commercial Aerospace Destocking

The commercial aerospace sector was impacted by destocking, particularly in distribution markets. Despite this, the sector still experienced overall growth, suggesting resilience amidst supply chain adjustments.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Howmet Aerospace has set ambitious targets for the third quarter, with anticipated revenue of $2.03 billion, EBITDA of $580 million, and EPS of $0.90. The full-year guidance has been revised upward to reflect increased expectations for revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow, signaling a positive outlook for the company’s future.

In summary, Howmet Aerospace’s earnings call highlighted a period of strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. While challenges in certain sectors were acknowledged, the overall sentiment was optimistic, with increased guidance and dividends reinforcing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement