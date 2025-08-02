Howmet Aerospace Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Growth

Howmet Aerospace Inc. ((HWM)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Howmet Aerospace Inc. painted a picture of robust financial health and growth. The general sentiment was positive, with the company showcasing significant revenue growth, improved EBITDA margins, and increased dividends. However, challenges were noted in the commercial transportation sector and aerospace destocking, which slightly tempered the overall enthusiasm.

Record Revenue and Growth

Howmet Aerospace reported a remarkable 9% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $2.53 billion. This figure not only broke the $2 billion mark but also exceeded the high end of the company’s guidance, highlighting a period of substantial growth.

Strong EBITDA Performance

The company achieved a healthy EBITDA margin of 28.7%, marking an increase of 300 basis points from the previous year. This resulted in a total EBITDA of $589 million, underscoring the company’s operational efficiency and profitability.

Free Cash Flow and Share Repurchases

Free cash flow was robust at $344 million, facilitating $175 million in share repurchases for the quarter. This brought the total to $300 million for the first half of the year, with an additional $100 million completed in July, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Increased Dividend

In a move to reward shareholders, Howmet announced a 20% increase in the common stock dividend, raising it to $0.12 per quarter starting in August. This increase reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

Earnings Per Share Growth

Earnings per share saw a significant rise to $0.91, a 36% increase year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a testament to Howmet’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives.

Defense Aerospace Growth

The defense aerospace segment achieved record quarterly revenue of $352 million, up 21%. This growth was driven by increased demand for engine spares, new engine builds, and F-35 structures, highlighting the strength of Howmet’s defense offerings.

Increased Guidance

Howmet revised its full-year guidance upward, now expecting revenue to reach $8.13 billion. This increase in guidance reflects the company’s confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory and delivering strong financial results.

Commercial Transportation Challenges

Despite overall growth, the commercial transportation sector faced challenges, with revenue down 4% in the second quarter. Wheels volume also decreased by 11% year-over-year, indicating areas that require strategic focus.

Commercial Aerospace Destocking

The commercial aerospace sector was impacted by destocking, particularly in distribution markets. Despite this, the sector still experienced overall growth, suggesting resilience amidst supply chain adjustments.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Howmet Aerospace has set ambitious targets for the third quarter, with anticipated revenue of $2.03 billion, EBITDA of $580 million, and EPS of $0.90. The full-year guidance has been revised upward to reflect increased expectations for revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow, signaling a positive outlook for the company’s future.

In summary, Howmet Aerospace’s earnings call highlighted a period of strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. While challenges in certain sectors were acknowledged, the overall sentiment was optimistic, with increased guidance and dividends reinforcing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

