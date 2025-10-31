Houlihan Lokey Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results

Houlihan Lokey Inc. ( (HLI) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Houlihan Lokey Inc. presented to its investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory, serving clients worldwide with a commitment to independent advice and intellectual rigor.

Houlihan Lokey reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with revenues reaching $659 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share for the upcoming quarter.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a 21% increase in Corporate Finance revenues, a 2% rise in Financial Restructuring revenues, and a 10% growth in Financial and Valuation Advisory revenues compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s net income rose to $112 million, with a diluted EPS of $1.63, and adjusted net income was $127 million, or $1.84 per diluted share.

Operating expenses saw a rise, with compensation expenses increasing to $423 million, reflecting the company’s growth and higher revenue generation. The effective tax rate decreased slightly to 30.2%, contributing to the improved net income figures.

Looking ahead, Houlihan Lokey’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its momentum into the second half of the fiscal year, driven by favorable market conditions and a robust business model.

