Horseshoe Metals Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Horseshoe Metals Limited ( (AU:HOR) ) has provided an announcement.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 3,900,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering stakeholders new opportunities for investment.

More about Horseshoe Metals Limited

Horseshoe Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with metals and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code HOR.

YTD Price Performance: 114.29%

Average Trading Volume: 725,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.21M

See more data about HOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue