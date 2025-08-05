Horseshoe Metals Issues New Shares Under Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Horseshoe Metals Limited ( (AU:HOR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has issued 3,900,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of unlisted options under its Employee Securities Incentive Plan. This move is part of the company’s compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, allowing these shares to be traded without disclosure restrictions, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest in the company’s securities.

More about Horseshoe Metals Limited

Horseshoe Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:HOR.

YTD Price Performance: 114.29%

Average Trading Volume: 725,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.21M

