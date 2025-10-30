Horseshoe Metals Advances Drilling at Horseshoe Lights Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horseshoe Metals Limited ( (AU:HOR) ) has shared an announcement.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has announced significant progress in its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold Project. The drilling has confirmed wide zones of shallow oxide copper mineralization at the Motters site, with notable copper grades. The company plans to continue drilling to further define the extent of the mineralization and is preparing for the start-up of Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operations. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning, with ongoing negotiations for copper offtake and funding arrangements.

More about Horseshoe Metals Limited

Horseshoe Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on copper and gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in the Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold Project located in Western Australia, aiming to expand its market presence through strategic drilling and resource development.

YTD Price Performance: 135.71%

Average Trading Volume: 715,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$24.56M

See more data about HOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

