Horizon Space Approves Trust Liquidation Amendments

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corporation ( (HSPO) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. held an extraordinary general meeting where shareholders approved amendments to its Investment Management Trust Agreement and Charter. These amendments allow for the liquidation of the company’s trust account by October 27, 2025, with potential extensions up to April 27, 2026, and require the company to either complete a business combination or wind up operations by the same date. Additionally, shareholders approved the re-election of directors and the appointment of UHY LLP as the company’s auditor.

Average Trading Volume: 3,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $54.19M

