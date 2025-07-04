Horizon Robotics Grants 86 Million Shares to Employees Under Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Horizon Robotics Class B ( (HK:9660) ) is now available.

Horizon Robotics has announced the grant of awards under its Post-IPO Share Incentive Plan, involving 86,775,108 Class B Ordinary Shares to 1,218 employees. This initiative aims to incentivize and reward employees for their contributions, aligning their interests with the company’s goals to enhance its value. The awards have a vesting period ranging from 12 to 48 months and are not subject to performance targets, though clawback mechanisms are in place for misconduct or breach of terms.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9660) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Horizon Robotics Class B stock, see the HK:9660 Stock Forecast page.

More about Horizon Robotics Class B

Horizon Robotics is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with weighted voting rights. It is involved in the technology sector, focusing on robotics and artificial intelligence, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 9660.

Average Trading Volume: 185,974,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$83.43B

See more insights into 9660 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue