Horizon Oil Secures Financial Close on Amended Debt Facility

The latest announcement is out from Horizon Oil Limited ( (AU:HZN) ).

Horizon Oil Limited has successfully reached financial close on an amended senior debt facility with Macquarie Bank, which includes Tranches A and B1 totaling approximately US$21.5 million. The funds are intended to support the completion of a Thailand acquisition and further development of secured assets. This strategic move is backed by recent well results and strategic gas sales agreements, positioning Horizon for enhanced operational capabilities and market presence.

More about Horizon Oil Limited

Horizon Oil Limited is a company operating in the oil and gas industry, focusing on exploration and production. The company is involved in various projects across regions, including China and Thailand, and engages in strategic gas sales agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 1,358,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$325.1M

