Horizon Copper Completes Acquisition Arrangement with Royal Gold

Royalty North ( (TSE:HCU) ) has issued an update.

Horizon Copper Corp. has completed a plan of arrangement with Royal Gold, Inc., resulting in Royal Gold acquiring all issued and outstanding shares and warrants of Horizon Copper, except those held by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Shareholders and warrantholders are entitled to receive C$2.00 per share or warrant, minus applicable exercise prices. The Horizon shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and the company will apply to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada.

