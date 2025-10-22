Hongkong Land Holdings Executes Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) is now available.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 230,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$6.19 to US$6.27 per share. This move, which aligns with the company’s strategic capital management, will result in the cancellation of the repurchased shares, impacting the total number of voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. It operates primarily in Hong Kong and throughout Asia, focusing on prime commercial properties and luxury residential projects.

