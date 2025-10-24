Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) has shared an announcement.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLH) has announced a market repurchase of 240,000 of its ordinary shares, with the highest price paid per share being US$6.23 and the lowest US$6.16, resulting in a weighted average purchase price of US$6.1933. These repurchased shares will be cancelled, and the announcement aligns with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, impacting shareholders’ calculations regarding their interests in HKLH.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HKLD) stock is a Buy with a $7.30 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 6,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.35B



