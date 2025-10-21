Hong Kong Technology Venture Reports Stable September Ecommerce Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hong Kong Television Network ( (HK:1137) ) is now available.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited reported a stable performance in its Hong Kong Ecommerce Business for September 2025, despite a slight decrease in Average Daily Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and a mild decline in the number of unique customers on a month-to-month basis. The company achieved a total GMV on Order Intake of HK$649 million and maintained strong customer engagement with 610,000 unique customers. The company experienced a 1.8% increase in average daily order numbers compared to the previous month, although the average order value decreased by 2.9%. The announcement highlights the company’s resilience in maintaining customer loyalty and engagement despite slight fluctuations in order value and customer numbers.

More about Hong Kong Television Network

Average Trading Volume: 1,635,556

Current Market Cap: HK$1.13B

See more insights into 1137 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue