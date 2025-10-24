Hong Kong Finance Group Announces Auditor Change to Deloitte

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. ( (HK:1273) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited announced a change in its auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning due to an inability to agree on remuneration terms for the upcoming financial year. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has been appointed as the new auditor, chosen for its extensive experience, industry knowledge, and market reputation. The change is not expected to impact the company’s interim results release, and the transition is seen as beneficial for the company’s shareholders.

More about Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd.

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial services industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing financial solutions through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 362,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$224.1M

