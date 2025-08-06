Hong Kong & China Gas Co. Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Hong Kong & China Gas Co ( (HK:0003) ).

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 20, 2025, to approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is crucial as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor confidence and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0003) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hong Kong & China Gas Co stock, see the HK:0003 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hong Kong & China Gas Co

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited operates within the energy sector, primarily focusing on the supply of gas and energy services in Hong Kong and mainland China. The company is a significant player in the region’s utility market, providing essential energy solutions to a broad customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 23,864,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$129.5B

