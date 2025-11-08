Honda Motors Reports Decline in Earnings

Honda Motors ( (HMC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Honda Motors presented to its investors.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer in the automotive and motorcycle industries, is renowned for its innovative engineering and diverse product lineup, including automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. The company also provides financial services related to its products.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, Honda Motors reported a decline in several key financial metrics compared to the previous year. The company’s sales revenue decreased by 1.5% to 10,632,680 million yen, while operating profit fell by 41% to 438,144 million yen. Profit before income taxes and profit for the period also saw significant declines of 28.9% and 33.8%, respectively.

The report highlighted a notable drop in earnings per share, which decreased from 103.25 yen to 76.30 yen. Despite these declines, comprehensive income for the period showed a remarkable increase of 244.3%, attributed to favorable exchange rate movements and other factors. The company’s total assets grew to 31,491,219 million yen, although the equity ratio decreased slightly to 38%.

Looking ahead, Honda has forecasted a further decline in financial performance for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected decreases in sales revenue, operating profit, and profit before income taxes. The company remains committed to its strategic initiatives and aims to navigate the challenging economic environment through continued innovation and operational efficiency.

