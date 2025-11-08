Honda Motor Co. Reports Decline in Earnings

Honda Motor Co ( (HNDAF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Honda Motor Co presented to its investors.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., a leading player in the automotive and motorcycle industries, also provides financial services and power products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovation and global reach.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, Honda reported a decline in key financial metrics compared to the same period last year. The company faced a challenging environment, reflected in decreased sales revenue and profits.

Sales revenue for the period was ¥10,632,680 million, a decrease of 1.5% from the previous year. Operating profit fell significantly by 41% to ¥438,144 million, while profit before income taxes decreased by 28.9% to ¥527,419 million. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a substantial drop of 37% to ¥311,829 million. Despite these declines, comprehensive income for the period showed a remarkable increase of 244.3% to ¥488,706 million, driven by favorable exchange rate movements and other factors.

Looking at the company’s financial position, total assets rose to ¥31,491,219 million, while total equity decreased slightly to ¥12,239,383 million, resulting in a lower equity ratio of 38%. Honda also announced an increase in its annual dividend forecast, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Honda’s management remains cautiously optimistic about the future, focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and innovation. The company is poised to navigate the challenging market conditions with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability.

