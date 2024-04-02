Honda Motor Announces Successful Share Buyback

Honda Motors (HMC) has released an update.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 20,889,800 of its own shares, amounting to a total cost of 37.5 billion yen. The share buyback took place between March 1, 2024, and March 31, 2024, as part of a program announced earlier on February 8, 2024, which is set to conclude by the end of April 2024. The move, involving market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, signals a strategic effort by Honda to manage its capital structure.

