Honda Completes Stock Buyback Plan

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of its own shares, a buyback that was previously announced on February 8, 2024. The company acquired 6,763,900 shares of common stock for a total cost of 12.5 billion yen between April 1 and April 8, 2024. This buyback was part of a larger plan to purchase up to 34 million shares, corresponding to 0.7% of its total issued shares, for up to 50 billion yen.

