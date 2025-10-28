Hon Kwok Land Announces Major Disposal of Target Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hon Kwok Land Investment Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0160) ) has provided an update.

Hon Kwok Land Investment Co., Ltd. has announced a major transaction involving the disposal of its Target Group, which includes Oseling Investments, King Capital, and The Bauhinia Hotel (TST). The transaction involves the sale of the Sale Share and Sale Loans to Brightwood Management Limited for an estimated consideration of approximately HK$340,349,500, subject to certain conditions. This disposal is considered a major transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring shareholder approval, which the company plans to obtain from its majority shareholder, CIL, potentially exempting it from holding a general meeting. The completion of this agreement is contingent upon fulfilling specific conditions, and the company advises caution to shareholders and potential investors.

Average Trading Volume: 136,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$828.5M

