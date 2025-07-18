Hon Hai Subsidiary Invests $60 Million in Oceanus Growth Fund

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) has shared an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Hon Chi International Investments Co., Ltd., has announced a significant investment of USD 60 million in the Oceanus Growth Fund, L.P., a private equity fund. This move, aimed at long-term investment, represents 20% of the target fund size and reflects the company’s strategic focus on diversifying its investment portfolio. The transaction is still subject to final negotiations, highlighting Hon Hai’s proactive approach to expanding its financial engagements and potentially enhancing its market positioning.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading player in the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is renowned for its production of electronic components and products, including major consumer electronics and computing devices, with a significant market focus on serving global technology giants.

