Hon Hai Adjusts Conversion Price for 2029 Bonds

An update from Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. has announced an adjustment to the conversion price of its Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds due in 2029, reducing it from NT$300.00 to NT$288.86 per common share. This adjustment, based on the arithmetic average of the closing prices over the 30 trading days prior to the ex-dividend date, is expected to have a significant impact on shareholder rights and the price of securities, aligning with regulatory disclosure requirements.

Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading player in the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is renowned for its production of consumer electronics, computer components, and communication devices, serving major global brands and focusing on innovation and efficiency in its operations.

