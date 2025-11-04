Homeland Nickel Expands Resource Base with New Acquisitions and Promising Assay Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Spruce Ridge Resources ( (TSE:SHL) ).

Homeland Nickel Inc. has announced promising assay results from its Josephine Creek Property in Southern Oregon, where it has staked 174 mining claims over nickel laterite lenses. The company plans to define an initial resource in 2026, leveraging its proximity to existing infrastructure and other properties. Additionally, Homeland has acquired more nickel laterite claims at Woodcock Mountain and staked additional properties, aiming to consolidate the best nickel laterite deposits in Southern Oregon. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Homeland’s resource base and strengthen its position in the nickel mining sector.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SHL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SHL is a Underperform.

Spruce Ridge Resources faces significant financial challenges, with no revenue and negative cash flow impacting its stability. While corporate events hint at potential growth, the unattractive valuation and technical indicators showing mixed signals limit the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SHL stock, click here.

More about Spruce Ridge Resources

Average Trading Volume: 369,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$18.57M

See more insights into SHL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue