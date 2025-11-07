Hologic Updates Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hologic ( (HOLX) ) has provided an update.

On November 4, 2025, Hologic, Inc.’s Compensation Committee approved a revised form of Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement, indicating a strategic update in the company’s compensatory arrangements for certain officers. This revision may impact the company’s operational dynamics and could have implications for its stakeholders, reflecting a potential shift in how the company incentivizes its leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (HOLX) stock is a Hold with a $76.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hologic stock, see the HOLX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HOLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HOLX is a Neutral.

Hologic’s overall stock score is driven by a positive earnings call that highlighted strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. However, declining profitability margins and a high P/E ratio weigh on the score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on HOLX stock, click here.

More about Hologic

Hologic, Inc. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on women’s health. The company is known for its products and services in diagnostics, surgical, and medical imaging solutions, primarily targeting healthcare providers and patients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,814,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.52B

See more insights into HOLX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue