Holley Inc. Reports Continued Growth in Q3 2025

Holley Inc. ( (HLLY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Holley Inc. presented to its investors.

Holley Performance Brands is a leading company in the automotive aftermarket industry, specializing in high-performance products for vehicle enthusiasts across various consumer verticals. In its third-quarter report for 2025, Holley Inc. showcased a continuation of its growth trajectory, marking the third consecutive quarter of core business net sales growth. The company reported a 3.2% increase in net sales, reaching $138.4 million, and a significant improvement in net loss, reducing it to $0.8 million from $6.3 million the previous year. Holley’s strategic initiatives have led to a 6.4% growth in core business net sales and a notable improvement in free cash flow, which rose to $5.5 million from a negative $2.1 million last year. The company also achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million, up from $22.1 million, reflecting strong operational performance. Looking ahead, Holley Inc. remains optimistic about its future, with plans to increase revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year, driven by effective strategic execution and continued demand for its products.

