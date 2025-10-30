Holista Colltech Reports Strong Financial Performance and Growth in Supplement Division

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Holista Colltech Limited ( (AU:HCT) ) has shared an update.

Holista Colltech Limited reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ending September 2025, with customer receipts rising to $1.92 million, including a significant debt recovery. The company demonstrated improved cashflow discipline and cost management, resulting in a reduced net operating cash outflow of $78K. The supplement division showed strong growth, while collagen sales remained steady. The company’s liquidity position remains stable with a cash balance of $52K and unused credit facilities of $1.1 million.

More about Holista Colltech Limited

Holista Colltech Limited operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on supplements, collagen, and food ingredients. The company is known for its efforts in optimizing cashflow and cost management while maintaining stable distributor demand.

Average Trading Volume: 147,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.8M

