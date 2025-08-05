Hokuhoku Financial Group Reports Q1 Capital Adequacy Ratios

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:8377) ) just unveiled an update.

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. announced its capital adequacy ratios for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consolidated capital adequacy ratio slightly decreased to 9.99%, while Hokuriku Bank Ltd. saw an increase to 10.27%, and Hokkaido Bank Ltd. experienced a decrease to 8.84%. These changes reflect adjustments in capital and risk-weighted assets, impacting the company’s financial stability and regulatory compliance.

More about Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking services through its subsidiaries, Hokuriku Bank Ltd. and Hokkaido Bank Ltd. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Sapporo Securities Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 494,654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen401.7B

