Hofseth Biocare ASA Completes Private Placement

The latest update is out from Hofseth Biocare ASA ( (HOFBF) ).

Hofseth Biocare ASA announced the completion of a private placement involving the allocation of 28,666,666 new shares to Hofseth International AS at a subscription price of NOK 1.80. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and potentially enhance its market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 21.18%

Average Trading Volume: 97,910

Current Market Cap: NOK846.8M

