Hochschild Mining Steady on Revised 2025 Production Targets

Hochschild Mining PLC reported its Q3 2025 production results, highlighting a steady progress towards achieving its revised production targets for the year. The company anticipates increased cash flow in Q4 as production ramps up at the Mara Rosa project, supported by strong metal prices. Operational improvements and leadership changes, including the appointment of a new COO, are expected to bolster the company’s performance. Despite temporary setbacks, Hochschild remains on track to meet its annual guidance, with a focus on optimizing lower-grade material processing for high profit margins.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HOC) stock is a Buy with a £500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hochschild Mining stock, see the GB:HOC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HOC is a Outperform.

Hochschild Mining’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical momentum and solid financial performance, despite some volatility in earnings and cash flow. The valuation is fair, though the low dividend yield may deter income-focused investors. The earnings call provided a balanced view, with growth prospects tempered by operational challenges.

Hochschild Mining PLC is a leading precious metals company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining, and sale of gold and silver. The company operates several mines, including Inmaculada and San Jose, with a focus on sustainable and efficient mining practices.

Average Trading Volume: 2,335,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.17B

