HMC Capital Takes Substantial Stake in Graincorp

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has emerged as a substantial holder in Graincorp Limited (ASX: GNC), acquiring a 5.01% stake with 11,239,256 shares. The shares have been acquired by HMC Capital and its related entities, with the transactions detailed in an annexure. This significant investment marks HMC Capital’s strong interest and possible strategic influence in the agricultural company’s future.

