HM Treasury Adjusts Stake in NatWest Group

Natwest Group Plc (Lse) (GB:NWG) has released an update.

The Commissioners of His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) has reported a change in their holding of NatWest Group plc shares, with a decrease to 27.93% of voting rights following the disposal of shares since the last notification. This adjustment in their position reflects recent market transactions and could fluctuate further based on NatWest’s share repurchases and HMT’s ongoing trading plan. The notification underscores the Treasury’s active management of its investment in the banking group.

