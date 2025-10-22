HM Exploration Corp. Launches $1 Million Private Placement to Boost Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hm Exploration Corp. ( (TSE:HM) ).

HM Exploration Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1,000,000 by issuing 9,090,909 units at $0.11 per unit. The funds will be used for exploration and general working capital, with each unit comprising one common share and a half warrant exercisable at $0.16 for three years. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s exploration activities and strengthen its financial position, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

HM Exploration Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Canada. The company is advancing the Devil’s Den Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and has an option agreement for the Pilley’s Island Copper Project in Newfoundland, which features high-grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide systems.

