HKBN Enters Master Agreements with China Mobile Subsidiaries

HKBN ( (HK:1310) ) has issued an announcement.

HKBN Ltd. has entered into Master Agreements with CMHK and CMI, subsidiaries of China Mobile, to facilitate continuing connected transactions until August 2028. These agreements, which involve service provisions between the parties, are subject to specific regulatory requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, impacting the company’s operational collaborations with China Mobile Group.

More about HKBN

HKBN Ltd. is a telecommunications company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily offering broadband internet, data connectivity, and related services. The company focuses on providing these services in Hong Kong and is significantly influenced by its major shareholder, China Mobile, which owns a substantial stake.

YTD Price Performance: 34.95%

Average Trading Volume: 30,902,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.85B

