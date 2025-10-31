HitIQ Limited Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) has issued an announcement.

HitIQ Limited has announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Peter Toohey as a director, effective from October 31, 2025. The company has disclosed that Mr. Toohey currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or through contracts, indicating a fresh start in his role with the company.

Average Trading Volume: 220,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.77M

