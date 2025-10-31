HitIQ Limited Announces Director Resignation and Securities Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) is now available.

HitIQ Limited announced the resignation of Philip Carulli as a director, effective October 31, 2025. The notice details Carulli’s interests in the company’s securities, including fully paid ordinary shares and listed options, indicating a significant stake. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, influencing stakeholder confidence and market perception.

More about HitIQ Limited

HitIQ Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing innovative solutions for monitoring and managing head impacts in sports. The company provides products and services that enhance player safety and performance, targeting sports organizations and athletes as its primary market.

Average Trading Volume: 220,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.77M

Find detailed analytics on HIQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue