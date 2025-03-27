HitIQ Limited Announces Cessation of 1.5 Million Securities

An update from HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) is now available.

HitIQ Limited announced the cessation of 1,500,000 securities due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion, effective March 25, 2025. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

More about HitIQ Limited

HitIQ Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing innovative solutions for monitoring and managing head impacts in sports. The company provides products and services aimed at enhancing athlete safety and performance, with a market focus on sports organizations and healthcare providers.

YTD Price Performance: -26.00%

Average Trading Volume: 227,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.63M

